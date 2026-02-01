BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
NWO: Agenda 2030 reset; 'system' ends by 2030!
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
681 followers
190 views • 1 day ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark

Catherine Austin-Fitts speaks on the Agenda 2030 reset and how the current system will end by then.  

fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuaagenda 2030son of godyahabbaresetelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
