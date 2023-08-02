Create New Account
Dr. Steve Turley: Pathetic Pence Just ENDED His Career!!!
Prevent Global Genocide
1276 Subscribers
440 views
Published 13 hours ago

(Aug 2, 2023) Dr. Steve Turley: Pathetic Pence Just ENDED His Career!!!


Dr. Steve Turley's Turley Talks: https://rumble.com/v344pel-pathetic-pence-just-ended-his-career.html

Keywords
current eventspoliticsamericadonald trumpdctraitor2020gopmagamike pencerepublican partycommentarypopulistjudasrinoswamp creaturestolen electionsteve turley

