(Aug 2, 2023) Dr. Steve Turley: Pathetic Pence Just ENDED His Career!!!
Show
your support for President Trump with his new cards
HERE:
https://www.physicaltrumpcards.com/trump-cards-collection-2?utm_source=affiliatetraffic&oid=89&_ef_transaction_id=&affid=58&oid=89&affid=58&sub1=rumble
———————————————————————
The Courageous Patriot Community is inviting YOU! Join the movement now and build the parallel economy at:
https://join.turleytalks.com/insiders-club-evergreen/?utm_medium=rumble&utm_source=rumbledescriptionvariable&utm_campaign=insidersevergreen&utm_placement=launch&el=rumbledescriptionvariable
Dr. Steve Turley's Turley Talks: https://rumble.com/v344pel-pathetic-pence-just-ended-his-career.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.