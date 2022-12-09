What is the real treasure in Brazil?

Join us as Kevin Hoyt, Robert Imbriale, Scott Stone, Joe Rosati and Lisa Shermerhorn introduce a special guest "Rose" who has deep insights into the situation in Brazil.

Our media is NOT covering this story but it's one we need to hear as what has happened in Brazil is the same thing that has happened here in the US!

Join our FREE Club for Patriots! https://www.RenegadeMediaNews.com

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/renegademedia

Get more information on the upcoming Truth Tour: https://truthtour.net