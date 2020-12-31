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The PCR Deception -- Understand the Test Locking Us Down in 15 Minutes! -- ise.media
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268 views • December 31, 2020
Great information for evaluating the accuracy of the PCR test as a diagnostic tool. Just 15 minutes!
Video source: https://ise.media/video/the-pcr-deception-66.html
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ISE.media is another great free speech platform deserving your attention!
Learn about "Infinite Banking" and become your own banker! https://youtu.be/j7KSwl3naoE
Video source: https://ise.media/video/the-pcr-deception-66.html
Follow or support ISE at www.ISE.media
ISE.media is another great free speech platform deserving your attention!
Learn about "Infinite Banking" and become your own banker! https://youtu.be/j7KSwl3naoE
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