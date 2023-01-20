Free Polish Pastor Paweł Chojecki

In Poland, Pastor Paweł Chojecki was found guilty of insulting the president of his country in a case that raises significant free speech concerns. That case is now before an appeals court. While this is happening in Poland, Americans should pay close attention because even here, our rights protected by the First Amendment are being dismantled by the Deep State. In this video, Gary Benoit interviews Art Thompson, CEO emeritus of The John Birch Society, who has been following this case closely.





To contact Polish departments and officials regarding this case, visit https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=13129





