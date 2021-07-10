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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich w/ Whitney Webb: The Hidden Hands Behind the Unfolding Global Takeover
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1847 views • July 10, 2021
The primary participants in this wide-ranging conversation are Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Whitney Webb. Additional questions and comments are offered by Attorney Viviane Fischer and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg.
Corona Investigative Committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/
This video is clipped from the 59th session of the Corona Investigative Committee which was live-streamed to YouTube on July 2, 2021. The entire recording of this session has since been removed by YouTube censors.
Groups, corporations, governments and individuals mentioned in this detailed exposé include Google, Microsoft, AstraZeneca, Deutsche Bank, Bravo Capital, Sequoia Capital, Wellcome Trust, Jenner Institute, GlaxoSmithKline, US military, CIA, DARPA, the Pentagon, UK government, UNESCO, Bill Gates, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Jeffrey Epstein, Regina Dugan, Vaccitech, Galton institute, George Church, Israeli intelligence, Robert & Isabel Maxwell, Melanie Walker, Klaus Schwab, World Economic Forum, Davos Agenda, Amazon, Wellcome Leap… and the list goes on.
Corona Investigative Committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/
This video is clipped from the 59th session of the Corona Investigative Committee which was live-streamed to YouTube on July 2, 2021. The entire recording of this session has since been removed by YouTube censors.
Groups, corporations, governments and individuals mentioned in this detailed exposé include Google, Microsoft, AstraZeneca, Deutsche Bank, Bravo Capital, Sequoia Capital, Wellcome Trust, Jenner Institute, GlaxoSmithKline, US military, CIA, DARPA, the Pentagon, UK government, UNESCO, Bill Gates, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Jeffrey Epstein, Regina Dugan, Vaccitech, Galton institute, George Church, Israeli intelligence, Robert & Isabel Maxwell, Melanie Walker, Klaus Schwab, World Economic Forum, Davos Agenda, Amazon, Wellcome Leap… and the list goes on.
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