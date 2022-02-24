FOG OF WAR: WHAT'S BEHIND RUSSIA'S UKRAINE STRIKE?

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
4584 subscribers
Russia's wide-ranging assault on Ukrainian military targets in the early hours of the morning has surprised Western capitals even as they repeatedly predicted an imminent attack. Propaganda machines on all sides are turned up to maximum. In today's Liberty Report we try to break down the facts and the antecedents with an eye on where things might go from here.