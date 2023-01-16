Ukraine's Commander in Chief is an Open Fascist

Posted 14January2023 The Real Politick with Mark Sleboda:
The Kiev Regime's top general, Valeriy Zaluzhniy, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is an open ideological Banderite Fascist - as his own PR photos, social media, and associations make clear. Why would NATO support the military forces commanded by a brazen and open fascist in Ukraine? - The Real Politick with Mark Sleboda Full transcript in article form on substack with hyperlinked sources and citations:
https://marksleboda.substack.com/p/ukraines-commander-in-chief-is-an
