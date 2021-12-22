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You'll Own Nothing and Be Happy
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204 views • December 22, 2021
In the not-too-distant future, you will own absolutely nothing, but you'll like it, and you'll "be happy." That is, according to the totalitarians and Deep State globalists pushing what they call the "Great Reset." You will also have no privacy, they say. And yet, somehow, the advocates of this feudalistic vision -- the World Economic Forum (WEF), the United Nations (UN), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and more -- have decreed that "you'll be happy." It's all so over-the-top that even hardcore leftists are beginning to freak out.
This nightmarish description of the future envisioned under the "Great Reset" is no exaggeration. In fact, in a propaganda video posted on the World Economic Forum's social-media accounts (provided below), the powerful globalist organization uses exactly those words. In pushing the Great Reset, the video offers what it describes as "8 predictions for the world in 2030." The very first statement declares: "You'll own nothing, and you'll be happy." It claims these predictions are based on "input" from "members of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Councils."
This nightmarish description of the future envisioned under the "Great Reset" is no exaggeration. In fact, in a propaganda video posted on the World Economic Forum's social-media accounts (provided below), the powerful globalist organization uses exactly those words. In pushing the Great Reset, the video offers what it describes as "8 predictions for the world in 2030." The very first statement declares: "You'll own nothing, and you'll be happy." It claims these predictions are based on "input" from "members of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Councils."
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