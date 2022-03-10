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EXCELLENT MUST-SEE VIDEO - THE DOT - BY LARKEN ROSE
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126 views • March 10, 2022
B - 2020 🍀

B



Via Grace Kathleen, source: Larken Rose:
https://inv.cthd.icu/channel/UCFeK8ZdHbCqAq3gekWs8aEQ

🍀🍀🍀

Watch this one also: 'The Tiny Dot' (A situation too weird for 99.999% of people to adequately explain.):
https://inv.cthd.icu/watch?v=H6b70TUbdfs

🇳🇱 PDF Het meest gevaarlijke bijgeloof, van Larken Rose (the most dangerous superstition)
https://achterdesamenleving.nl/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/Het-meest-gevaarlijke-bijgeloof-11.pdf

🍀🍀🍀

LARKEN ROSE: THE POWER OF WORDS (& The Root of ALL Problems - Ken O'Keefe)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n0qgMBaT25Qo/

🍀🍀🍀

MICHAEL TSARION - ZERO TOLERANCE FOR THE LIE (EXCERPT FROM 'ARCHITECTS OF CONTROL')
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CoCp3DeNwIpe/

MARK PASSIO - COVIDIAN CONTROL, INDOCTRINATION AND THE EDUCATION SYSTEM | "BY DESIGN"
https://bitchute.com/video/6Jx5dATCoNZN/

MARK PASSIO - "... DESTINED TO HAPPEN THIS WAY" | (SEEING THE BIGGER PICTURE)
https://bitchute.com/video/G6imXGgln3Lj/

🍀🍀🍀

"No human being should be made the property of anything or anyone! This is in violation of various written laws and regulations, most notably ' The Universal Declaration of Human Rights '.

"Without your knowledge, wars and human trafficking, including trafficking in children, are paid for on your behalf. And NOW you do know this, because I'm just sharing it with you. Thereby you can rectify and correct the intentionally caused injustice from the position of Sole Heir (the living human being of flesh and blood) of your Birth Trust inheritance : you accept (claim nothing) your Birth Trust inheritance beneficially. By sending your Inheritance documents you indicate that you are alive, so that third parties without inheritance rights can no longer rake in the non-political part of your Birth Trust estate.
Let us as individuals, one after the other, STOP the trafficking of human beings and children in any way, the behavioral and medical experiments: let us stand up as Sole Heirs . "

More at Mascha vdf Roedelof's website (in all languages):
🍀 https://geboortetrust.hetbewustepad.nl/category/erfrechtelijke-documenten/

🍀🍀🍀

Charlotte Iserbyt - The Deliberate Dumbing Down..:
https://bitchute.com/video/ojeP6VIAH9jS/

Prince Charles Refers To "$TRILLIONS AT 'HIS' DISPOSAL" - COP26 Speech - Who Is He Talking About?
https://bitchute.com/video/tYlcHpffXjde/

The crown has violated british constitutional principles - september 1 , 2021 (Royal Arch Masonry)
https://firstfornews.com/uk-corruption-the-crown-has-violated-british-constitutional-principles/

'SHIP' - ADMIRALTY LAW 👑 ☠️ 💸 THE ROBBERY OF OUR *CURRENCY* 🤿
https://bitchute.com/video/q1IrrGV4VEuG/

THE VATICAN OWNS EVERYTHING
https://werdsmith.com/genesology/i97KFbseh

🍀🍀🍀

THE HUMAN HERDING PROCESS
https://bitchute.com/video/ZUGu9DLgR5f0/

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MARK PASSIO NATURAL LAW SEMINAR [2013] - worth taking the time (9 hours ;)..., it's not for everyone, only the few will see.
☑️ Pt1: https://bitchute.com/video/GaOOFglFRHp3/
☑️ Pt2: https://bitchute.com/video/BbgahKxh1BZG/
☑️ Pt3: https://bitchute.com/video/SkuhJJwYvINT/
☑️ Pt4: https://bitchute.com/video/tjnbEQpJjSEW/
☑️ Pt5: https://bitchute.com/video/QDIuImy35Zyq/
☑️ Pt6: https://bitchute.com/video/SPII8gXy5ibj/
☑️ Pt7: https://bitchute.com/video/MNn33P6dq0Mq/
☑️ Pt8: https://bitchute.com/video/LyE6Ktimd37S/
☑️ Pt9: https://bitchute.com/video/ABswh5atPJzY/

🍀🍀🍀
Keywords
freedommilitaryirspowerpolicegovernmenttaxestyrannylarken rosethe dotb - 2020
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