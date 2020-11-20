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EXCLUSIVE_ GOP Michigan Canvasser Speaks OUT After Feeling Threatened.
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13 views • November 20, 2020
GOP Michigan Canvasser Speaks OUT After Feeling Threatened
President Donald Trump called a Republican member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers after she claimed to be threatened and harassed for not certifying the election results in the populous Michigan county, she said.
Palmer and another Republican, William Hartmann, signed affidavits to rescind their votes on late Wednesday, alleging that officials also told them they would audit the election results, but, according to the pair, later found out it would not happen. It’s unclear if the affidavits have a legally binding effect, although Michigan state officials said they do not.
President Donald Trump called a Republican member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers after she claimed to be threatened and harassed for not certifying the election results in the populous Michigan county, she said.
Palmer and another Republican, William Hartmann, signed affidavits to rescind their votes on late Wednesday, alleging that officials also told them they would audit the election results, but, according to the pair, later found out it would not happen. It’s unclear if the affidavits have a legally binding effect, although Michigan state officials said they do not.
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