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CDC Updates Guidance on Individuals Who May Receive mRNA Vaccine
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280 views • December 29, 2020
The Center for Disease Control has updated their guidelines on individuals with pre-existing conditions, recommending individuals take the mRNA vaccine despite pre-existing medical conditions. Some of those pre-existing conditions are listed as possible adverse reactions to the mRNA vaccine.
Sources:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/cdc-issues-new-guidance-covid-vaccinations-for-pre-existing-conditions
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/8-things.html
https://www.fda.gov/media/144412/download
Sources:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/cdc-issues-new-guidance-covid-vaccinations-for-pre-existing-conditions
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/8-things.html
https://www.fda.gov/media/144412/download
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