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Texas Doctor Exposes Dangers of COVID-19 Vaccine
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350 views • March 19, 2021
RealNewsChannel.com

Texas Doctor Exposes Dangers of COVID-19 Vaccine! Fauci/Pelosi Claim Climate Change to Blame for Indefinite Lockdowns! Joe Biden Raises Tyranny's Benchmark! Greatest Threats: Political Overreach, Brainwashed People & The Mark of The Beast! And More!

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