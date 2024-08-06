© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXPOSED 🚨 Kamala Harris Social Media Engagement Being Drivin By Bots
“I noticed something kinda weird today. If you go to Kamala Harris's TikTok and you look at the comments under her videos, they all say the same thing”
Almost all comments use basically the exact same text. Fake support for a fake presidential nominee
“They're trying to make her look relevant and so they're trying to make her look like she's got all these followers online, and she's just so loved. But really, if you pay attention, you can see.”