EXPOSED 🚨 Kamala Harris Social Media Engagement Being Drivin By Bots
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1911 followers
1
120 views • 9 months ago

EXPOSED 🚨 Kamala Harris Social Media Engagement Being Drivin By Bots

“I noticed something kinda weird today. If you go to Kamala Harris's TikTok and you look at the comments under her videos, they all say the same thing”

Almost all comments use basically the exact same text. Fake support for a fake presidential nominee

“They're trying to make her look relevant and so they're trying to make her look like she's got all these followers online, and she's just so loved. But really, if you pay attention, you can see.”

kamalamediaengagementharris socialbeing drivin by bots
