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Slavery is Our ‘Original Sin'?!
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236 views • July 23, 2021
Jared Taylor demolishes the claim that American slavery was somehow uniquely vicious. A small minority of Americans practiced a relatively benign form of slavery for 246 years. Others have had slaves for a thousand years — and still do.
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/07/slavery-is-our-original-sin/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
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Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/07/slavery-is-our-original-sin/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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