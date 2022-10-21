Amahra's testimonial on the Kitchen Vortex Water Revitalizer

In this video watch Amahra's two-year video update using the Kitchen Vortex Water Revitalizer.





Previous testimonial;





Just over a week ago I purchased a tap vortex filter for myself and a shower filter for my son as a Christmas gift.





I’ve been drinking highly filtered alkaline water for 8 years but within 2 days of drinking the revitalized water I became incredibly thirsty.





Clearly this is water that my body’s cells are really needing. It’s a good feeling to drink living water with the structured crystalline energy that it was meant to have, instead of dead tainted water from from the tap.





As I’m drinking more water and carrying a water bottle of living water around with me, the raging thirst is easing as my body is more hydrated! I don’t know how anyone can drink plain tap water.





Amahra, North Vancouver, BC, Canada

