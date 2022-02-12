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Hiding in Plain Sight | The Land of Confusion - Episode 4, Feb. 11, 2022
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33 views • February 12, 2022
How deceptions can start. Sometimes we must look back to the past, to not only see where we have been, but to learn from the past. When doing the searching, you may find that what you were taught has been a distortion of the truth, and in many cases, a complete lie, that was done, in order to change, the actual facts of an event or to create a new narrative altogether that can then be used to cull or manipulate the masses (the people).
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