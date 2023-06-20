Russian 58th Army Counterattacks To Recapture Pyatikhatki, AFU Zombie Tanks Galore!

📹 Footage of the Russian 19th division of the 58th army counterattacking against the Ukrainian 128th brigade in Pyatikhatki.
The is village reported to be recaptured by most Russian scources, waiting for footage confirmation.
Mirrored - December1991
