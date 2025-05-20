Russia ‘Ready For Talks With Ukraine - Now The Ball Is In Kiev's Court’ - Maria Zakharova

We don’t expect any common sense from Ukraine — Zakharova

'But we do hope the desire to preserve their statehood will prevail'

Key takeaways from Russian FM spokeswoman’s briefing:

💬 “We're open for contacts – but Ukraine must decide”

💬 “The initiative for POW exchanges with Ukraine – agreed upon in Istanbul – came from OUR side."

💬 "We don't expect rationality from them [Ukraine]... but hope their survival instinct kicks in to save what's left of their statehood."

Reaction to Zelensky/EU sanctions threats:

💬 "Russia NEVER responded to ultimatums."