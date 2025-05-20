© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia ‘Ready For Talks With Ukraine - Now The Ball Is In Kiev's Court’ - Maria Zakharova
We don’t expect any common sense from Ukraine — Zakharova
'But we do hope the desire to preserve their statehood will prevail'
Key takeaways from Russian FM spokeswoman’s briefing:
💬 “We're open for contacts – but Ukraine must decide”
💬 “The initiative for POW exchanges with Ukraine – agreed upon in Istanbul – came from OUR side."
💬 "We don't expect rationality from them [Ukraine]... but hope their survival instinct kicks in to save what's left of their statehood."
Reaction to Zelensky/EU sanctions threats:
💬 "Russia NEVER responded to ultimatums."