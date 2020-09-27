Get Well Dr Paul! Best Wishes on a Speedy Recovery!

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A few days back one of America's most distinguished Leaders Ron Paul had what appeared to be a stroke during a broadcast of the Liberty Report. I'm Pleased to announce that I came accost his twitter page and seems to be doing well. I wish him all the best on a speedy recovery.
Dr. Pauls Twitter : https://twitter.com/RonPaul?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
The Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/