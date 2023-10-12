Create New Account
Climate PSYCHO cat lady leads protest at Les Miserables
The Prisoner
A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil broke down live on air after protesters from her organisation invaded the stage at a West End performance of Les Miserables.
Asked whether the action was appropriate, Zoe Cohen emotionally asked "How many more people have to die?" and stated, "the only thing that people will regret is not taking action".
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=9PH2hyw9GIA

Mirrored - bootcamp

