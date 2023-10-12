Climate PSYCHO cat lady leads protest at Les Miserables

A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil broke down live on air after protesters
from her organisation invaded the stage at a West End performance of
Les Miserables.
Asked whether the action was appropriate, Zoe Cohen emotionally asked "How many more people have to die?" and stated, "the only thing that people will regret is not taking action".
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=9PH2hyw9GIA
