Self-exposure of a CCP Spy (4)

https://gettr.com/post/p27oefl8b38
#ChineseCommunistParty #CCP #TakeDownTheCCP
#CCPSpy #JianaoYang #JohnYang
#中共间谍 #杨健翱
中共间谍杨健翱自述他们在北美的团队做出了很多成绩，为了对付郭文贵先生，他再次秘密给习近平通过私人通道上了一封密信，并且他的团队时刻准备好配合中共政府的行动，来对付郭文贵先生。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.