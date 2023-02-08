Self-exposure of a CCP Spy (4)

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https://gettr.com/post/p27oefl8b38
#ChineseCommunistParty #CCP #TakeDownTheCCP
#CCPSpy #JianaoYang #JohnYang
#中共间谍 #杨健翱
中共间谍杨健翱自述他们在北美的团队做出了很多成绩，为了对付郭文贵先生，他再次秘密给习近平通过私人通道上了一封密信，并且他的团队时刻准备好配合中共政府的行动，来对付郭文贵先生。