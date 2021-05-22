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International Weather Wars - 22 May 2021 - NASA - Luxembourg - and the Usual Suspects..
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24 views • May 22, 2021
UK = We are currently under heavy white out skies..
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
Featuring : Bill Gates & Silver Lining / Luxembourg / USA / Harvard / NASA / Sweden / UAE / Taiwan / C.F.R.
Bill Gates & Silver Lining
https://web.archive.org/web/20100924093243/http://technology.timesonline.co.uk/tol/news/tech_and_web/article7120011.ece
USA - Weather Modification
https://www.wnct.com/weather/whats-up-weather-with-jordyn-can-we-control-the-weather/
UAE - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.khaleejtimes.com/news/weather/uae-weather-rain-dust-storm-alert-issued-for-today
Luxembourg - Geo Engineering - Parliament
https://www.dp.lu/towards-an-international-ban-on-geo-engineering/?lang=en
Harvard - Geo Engineering - David Keith
https://www.seas.harvard.edu/news/2021/05/model-shows-solar-geoengineering-may-be-surprisingly-effective-alleviating-impacts
Sweden - Sami Council - SCOPEX - Arctic Institute
https://www.thearcticinstitute.org/sami-council-resistance-scopex-highlights-complex-questions-geoengineering-consent/
India - Weather Modification - Permission Denied
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/dehradun/cloud-seeding-not-viable-solution-state/articleshow/82749048.cms
Taiwan - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4205989
Council on Foreign Relations - Geo Engineering Weaponisation - stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI)
https://www.cfr.org/blog/when-assessing-geopolitical-risks-geoengineering-dont-assume-future-will-look-past
USA - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding - 8 States
https://indianinkonline.com/showcase/scientists-are-seeding-clouds-in-8-states-stricken-with-drought/
NASA - Super Soaker Experiment - Upper Atmosphere
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2021/nasa-mission-seeks-to-understand-bright-night-shining-clouds-by-creating-one
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
Featuring : Bill Gates & Silver Lining / Luxembourg / USA / Harvard / NASA / Sweden / UAE / Taiwan / C.F.R.
Bill Gates & Silver Lining
https://web.archive.org/web/20100924093243/http://technology.timesonline.co.uk/tol/news/tech_and_web/article7120011.ece
USA - Weather Modification
https://www.wnct.com/weather/whats-up-weather-with-jordyn-can-we-control-the-weather/
UAE - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.khaleejtimes.com/news/weather/uae-weather-rain-dust-storm-alert-issued-for-today
Luxembourg - Geo Engineering - Parliament
https://www.dp.lu/towards-an-international-ban-on-geo-engineering/?lang=en
Harvard - Geo Engineering - David Keith
https://www.seas.harvard.edu/news/2021/05/model-shows-solar-geoengineering-may-be-surprisingly-effective-alleviating-impacts
Sweden - Sami Council - SCOPEX - Arctic Institute
https://www.thearcticinstitute.org/sami-council-resistance-scopex-highlights-complex-questions-geoengineering-consent/
India - Weather Modification - Permission Denied
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/dehradun/cloud-seeding-not-viable-solution-state/articleshow/82749048.cms
Taiwan - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4205989
Council on Foreign Relations - Geo Engineering Weaponisation - stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI)
https://www.cfr.org/blog/when-assessing-geopolitical-risks-geoengineering-dont-assume-future-will-look-past
USA - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding - 8 States
https://indianinkonline.com/showcase/scientists-are-seeding-clouds-in-8-states-stricken-with-drought/
NASA - Super Soaker Experiment - Upper Atmosphere
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2021/nasa-mission-seeks-to-understand-bright-night-shining-clouds-by-creating-one
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