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Prelude to Nullification and Freedom: The Pennsylvania Abolition Society
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70 views • March 08, 2021
Personal Liberty Laws in response to the Federal Fugitive Slave Acts of 1793 and 1850 were some of the most successful and important nullification efforts in history. But they didn’t come out of nowhere. Quaker opposition to slavery had a long tradition and led to the formation of the first abolition society in American in 1775.
Path to Liberty: March 8, 2021
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Path to Liberty: March 8, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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