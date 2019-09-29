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Public Health Officials on Measles Outbreak (Sep. 27, 2019)
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13 views • September 29, 2019
"Public health officials discussed the ongoing measles outbreak at an event hosted (sic) the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Big Cities Health Coalition. Two of the panelists presented case studies from recent outbreaks in New York City and Los Angeles County. Other topics included federal and state government response to the outbreaks, addressing the myths and fears around vaccination, and the role of social media in public health."
Speakers include: Oxiris "M.D." Barbot, Commissioner New York City Dept. of Health and Mental Hygiene; Jeffrey "M.D." Gunzenhauser, Chief Medical Officer Los Angeles County, CA, Department of Public Health; Chrissie Juliano M.D., Executive Director Big Cities Health Coalition; Colleen Kfraft, President (Former) American Academy of Pediatrics. (Courtesy C-SPAN)
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Connect with others and get access to more great content on vaccine- and immunization-related topics by visiting the "Vaccines -- News & Commentary" group on MeWe @ https://mewe.com/join/vaccines_-_news
Speakers include: Oxiris "M.D." Barbot, Commissioner New York City Dept. of Health and Mental Hygiene; Jeffrey "M.D." Gunzenhauser, Chief Medical Officer Los Angeles County, CA, Department of Public Health; Chrissie Juliano M.D., Executive Director Big Cities Health Coalition; Colleen Kfraft, President (Former) American Academy of Pediatrics. (Courtesy C-SPAN)
<><><><><><><>
Connect with others and get access to more great content on vaccine- and immunization-related topics by visiting the "Vaccines -- News & Commentary" group on MeWe @ https://mewe.com/join/vaccines_-_news
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