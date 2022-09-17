God resides outside our universe in the third heaven, also known as the spirit world. This dimension is eternal and has always existed whereas the physical universe was created sometime in eternity past. Moses, Joshua, Gideon, Elijah, Elisha, Daniel, and Paul all had different cross over interactions with the spiritual dimension. Peter, James, and John watched in awe as the spirit world and the physical world met briefly when Moses and Elijah spoke to Jesus on the mount of transfiguration.

John was later taken to heaven and described the physical things existing in God’s throne room. He also saw the New Jerusalem coming from the third heaven and landing on the new earth in the new universe. One day Christians will live in this city and walk on its streets. The spiritual dimension is not a ghost place, but a tangible universe that parallels our own physical existence. We cannot cross over into the spirit world, but the angels can operate in our realm of existence.

RLJ-1788 -- DECEMBER 27, 2020

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 1: The Spiritual Dimension

