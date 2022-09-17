Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Spiritual Dimension
42 views
channel image
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Published 2 months ago |

God resides outside our universe in the third heaven, also known as the spirit world. This dimension is eternal and has always existed whereas the physical universe was created sometime in eternity past. Moses, Joshua, Gideon, Elijah, Elisha, Daniel, and Paul all had different cross over interactions with the spiritual dimension. Peter, James, and John watched in awe as the spirit world and the physical world met briefly when Moses and Elijah spoke to Jesus on the mount of transfiguration.

John was later taken to heaven and described the physical things existing in God’s throne room. He also saw the New Jerusalem coming from the third heaven and landing on the new earth in the new universe. One day Christians will live in this city and walk on its streets. The spiritual dimension is not a ghost place, but a tangible universe that parallels our own physical existence. We cannot cross over into the spirit world, but the angels can operate in our realm of existence.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2020/RLJ-1788.pdf

RLJ-1788 -- DECEMBER 27, 2020

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 1: The Spiritual Dimension

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

Keywords
demonsghostangelsspiritstransfiguration

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket