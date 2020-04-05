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A Clear Vision in this Crisis- April 5, 2020 - Mark 8:22
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9 views • April 15, 2020
America has changed. The Virus is just the tip of the iceberg. When times of Crisis come, how we are to understand & handle this? In Mark 8:22-38, the Lord reveals 3 Key Truths that we must understand to endure & bear fruit during any Disaster. Join us as we venture into God's Word to see the 3-Principles of Clarity.
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