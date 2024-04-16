Create New Account
UK Watchdog Fines Pfizer for Misleading the Public on the COVID Vaccines
UK Watchdog Fines Pfizer for Misleading the Public on the COVID Vaccines


Pfizer has come under scrutiny by the UK’s pharmaceutical watchdog, the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA), for breaching the regulatory code five times.

The accusations stem from senior executives’ use of social media to promote an unlicensed COVID vaccine, alongside making misleading claims, such as the phrase “95% effective” and the declaration that children aged 5 to 11 would benefit from these shots.


Naomi Wolf previously reported:

“This is a slap on the wrist. It’s a serious one, though. It affects public opinion, certainly in Britain ... And this kind of ruling will certainly make it easier for people in the UK to say, ‘I was injured. Look, I was lied to ... It’s a lie to say that it was safe and effective.’”


