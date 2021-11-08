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UK COLUMN NEWS - 8TH NOVEMBER 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK COLUMN NEWS - 8TH NOVEMBER 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qJ1iUBbRnGD6/

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00.29 - Susan Hopkins from UKHSA Forwards An Utterly Incoherent Narratives

Sources:
*************

PCR at 1000 cycles: - https://bit.ly/3qfkUyP

UKC Article 01: - https://bit.ly/3BW9hiv

UKC Article 02: - https://bit.ly/3BVhy6t

UKC Article 03: - https://bit.ly/3BVpLYc

Principle Trial: - https://bit.ly/3bO0zIJ

June Raine Statement: - https://bit.ly/3mMEdgU

Pfizer Claim: - https://bit.ly/3EVjvBB

Article: - https://bit.ly/3BWF2I8






20:51 - Grieving Father's Fundraiser Deleted

Sources:
**************

Free Stories Article: - https://bit.ly/3wqvWT2





27:05 - Academics Speak Out

Sources:
**************

GC Summit Article: - https://bit.ly/3mV3mGo

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3CXwt1k

TXAG Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3qiIWcg



GoFundMe David Noakes Legal Costs: - https://bit.ly/3Coxyiu





36:47 - Online Safety Bill Supposedly Scrutinised

Sources:
**************

Nadine Dorries Testimony: - https://bit.ly/3qcVrpU





40:38 - Allegedly Corrupt MP Castigated In Parliament By Seemingly Corrupt MP

Sources:
**************

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/302EvYE

Chris Bryant Reg Ints: - https://bit.ly/3o6ncxz

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3BWJR4z

The Citizens: - https://the-citizens.com

Luminate: - https://bit.ly/3Bzn5iT

Ford Foundation: - https://bit.ly/3w92zo3,

Citizens Crowdfunder: - https://bit.ly/3H2Im8n

Citizens Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3bTA4kV

All The Citizens Ltd: - https://bit.ly/3EBw1pK

Clara Maguire LinkedIn: - https://archive.md/16EK6

Joseph Rowntree Reform Trust: - https://bit.ly/3CVsC4U





01:00:51 - Sturgeon's Speeches Can Fill A Whole Book

Sources:
**************

DR Article: - https://bit.ly/3mUjgAy





01:03:47 - There Is a Committee On Standards?

Sources:
**************

Committee Members: - https://bit.ly/3o8E3zT

Mehmuda Mian: - https://bit.ly/3068deA

The Lokahi Foundation: - https://bit.ly/3qjePkT

LF Article: - https://bit.ly/301ujzd




01:07:37 - Rishi Sunak Falsely Takes Credit For GFANZ Amid Climate Nonsense

Sources:
**************

FT Article: - https://archive.md/OGyty

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/2YuKqVw

ABC Article: - https://ab.co/3kdU1HF

PL Article: - https://bit.ly/3kepCJC
Keywords
vaccinesdavid noakespandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancingpcr testsonline safety bill
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