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UK COLUMN NEWS - 8TH NOVEMBER 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK COLUMN NEWS - 8TH NOVEMBER 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qJ1iUBbRnGD6/
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00.29 - Susan Hopkins from UKHSA Forwards An Utterly Incoherent Narratives
Sources:
*************
PCR at 1000 cycles: - https://bit.ly/3qfkUyP
UKC Article 01: - https://bit.ly/3BW9hiv
UKC Article 02: - https://bit.ly/3BVhy6t
UKC Article 03: - https://bit.ly/3BVpLYc
Principle Trial: - https://bit.ly/3bO0zIJ
June Raine Statement: - https://bit.ly/3mMEdgU
Pfizer Claim: - https://bit.ly/3EVjvBB
Article: - https://bit.ly/3BWF2I8
20:51 - Grieving Father's Fundraiser Deleted
Sources:
**************
Free Stories Article: - https://bit.ly/3wqvWT2
27:05 - Academics Speak Out
Sources:
**************
GC Summit Article: - https://bit.ly/3mV3mGo
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3CXwt1k
TXAG Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3qiIWcg
GoFundMe David Noakes Legal Costs: - https://bit.ly/3Coxyiu
36:47 - Online Safety Bill Supposedly Scrutinised
Sources:
**************
Nadine Dorries Testimony: - https://bit.ly/3qcVrpU
40:38 - Allegedly Corrupt MP Castigated In Parliament By Seemingly Corrupt MP
Sources:
**************
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/302EvYE
Chris Bryant Reg Ints: - https://bit.ly/3o6ncxz
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3BWJR4z
The Citizens: - https://the-citizens.com
Luminate: - https://bit.ly/3Bzn5iT
Ford Foundation: - https://bit.ly/3w92zo3,
Citizens Crowdfunder: - https://bit.ly/3H2Im8n
Citizens Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3bTA4kV
All The Citizens Ltd: - https://bit.ly/3EBw1pK
Clara Maguire LinkedIn: - https://archive.md/16EK6
Joseph Rowntree Reform Trust: - https://bit.ly/3CVsC4U
01:00:51 - Sturgeon's Speeches Can Fill A Whole Book
Sources:
**************
DR Article: - https://bit.ly/3mUjgAy
01:03:47 - There Is a Committee On Standards?
Sources:
**************
Committee Members: - https://bit.ly/3o8E3zT
Mehmuda Mian: - https://bit.ly/3068deA
The Lokahi Foundation: - https://bit.ly/3qjePkT
LF Article: - https://bit.ly/301ujzd
01:07:37 - Rishi Sunak Falsely Takes Credit For GFANZ Amid Climate Nonsense
Sources:
**************
FT Article: - https://archive.md/OGyty
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/2YuKqVw
ABC Article: - https://ab.co/3kdU1HF
PL Article: - https://bit.ly/3kepCJC
Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qJ1iUBbRnGD6/
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00.29 - Susan Hopkins from UKHSA Forwards An Utterly Incoherent Narratives
Sources:
*************
PCR at 1000 cycles: - https://bit.ly/3qfkUyP
UKC Article 01: - https://bit.ly/3BW9hiv
UKC Article 02: - https://bit.ly/3BVhy6t
UKC Article 03: - https://bit.ly/3BVpLYc
Principle Trial: - https://bit.ly/3bO0zIJ
June Raine Statement: - https://bit.ly/3mMEdgU
Pfizer Claim: - https://bit.ly/3EVjvBB
Article: - https://bit.ly/3BWF2I8
20:51 - Grieving Father's Fundraiser Deleted
Sources:
**************
Free Stories Article: - https://bit.ly/3wqvWT2
27:05 - Academics Speak Out
Sources:
**************
GC Summit Article: - https://bit.ly/3mV3mGo
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3CXwt1k
TXAG Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3qiIWcg
GoFundMe David Noakes Legal Costs: - https://bit.ly/3Coxyiu
36:47 - Online Safety Bill Supposedly Scrutinised
Sources:
**************
Nadine Dorries Testimony: - https://bit.ly/3qcVrpU
40:38 - Allegedly Corrupt MP Castigated In Parliament By Seemingly Corrupt MP
Sources:
**************
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/302EvYE
Chris Bryant Reg Ints: - https://bit.ly/3o6ncxz
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3BWJR4z
The Citizens: - https://the-citizens.com
Luminate: - https://bit.ly/3Bzn5iT
Ford Foundation: - https://bit.ly/3w92zo3,
Citizens Crowdfunder: - https://bit.ly/3H2Im8n
Citizens Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3bTA4kV
All The Citizens Ltd: - https://bit.ly/3EBw1pK
Clara Maguire LinkedIn: - https://archive.md/16EK6
Joseph Rowntree Reform Trust: - https://bit.ly/3CVsC4U
01:00:51 - Sturgeon's Speeches Can Fill A Whole Book
Sources:
**************
DR Article: - https://bit.ly/3mUjgAy
01:03:47 - There Is a Committee On Standards?
Sources:
**************
Committee Members: - https://bit.ly/3o8E3zT
Mehmuda Mian: - https://bit.ly/3068deA
The Lokahi Foundation: - https://bit.ly/3qjePkT
LF Article: - https://bit.ly/301ujzd
01:07:37 - Rishi Sunak Falsely Takes Credit For GFANZ Amid Climate Nonsense
Sources:
**************
FT Article: - https://archive.md/OGyty
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/2YuKqVw
ABC Article: - https://ab.co/3kdU1HF
PL Article: - https://bit.ly/3kepCJC
Keywords
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