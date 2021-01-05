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5000c hot plasma
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22 views • January 05, 2021
Fourth frequency added. Plasma now about 5000-6000 Celsius. I did not upload this video but someone used remote control to start the upload so I am writing these comments posteriorly. It gets really hot next to the plasma and the molten metal and magma does hurt.
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