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A Nunes Memo Analysis (Also, State Of The Union Address) - #ReleaseTheMemo Part 3
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The memo's here! Let's go over it in detail and discuss the ramifications. Also, Trump's first State Of The Union Address went down, with all of the silliness everybody expected.
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Sources:
THE MEMO - https://www.scribd.com/document/370598711/House-Intelligence-Committee-Report-On-FISA-Abuses#download&;from_embed
Obama’s Campaign Paid $972,000 To Law Firm That Secretly Paid Fusion GPS In 2016 - http://thefederalist.com/2017/10/29/obamas-campaign-gave-972000-law-firm-funneled-money-fusion-gps/
Nunes: I did not read material summarized in the memo - http://thehill.com/homenews/house/372119-nunes-admits-he-did-not-view-the-surveillance-warrant-applications-that-form
ACLU: The Word 'America' is Exclusionary to Illegal Immigrants - https://republicstandard.com/aclu-the-word-america-is-exclusionary-to-illegal-immigrants/
Border agents arrest DACA recipient in Texas for smuggling immigrants - http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/border-agents-arrest-daca-recipient-in-texas-for-smuggling-immigrants/article/2647966
California to auto-register drivers to vote, sparking fraud concerns - http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/01/23/new-california-policy-opens-door-to-illegal-immigrant-voting.html
Congress' Letter To Facebook And Twitter - https://democrats-intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/final_feinstein_schiff_1.23.18.pdf
#RemoveNunes Bots - https://twitter.com/MicroMystery/status/959227199114170374
Tweet aggressively at me: https://www.twitter.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/NoTalentGaming
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/shortfatotaku
SFO/NTG Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
Support The Show: https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
-----
Sources:
THE MEMO - https://www.scribd.com/document/370598711/House-Intelligence-Committee-Report-On-FISA-Abuses#download&;from_embed
Obama’s Campaign Paid $972,000 To Law Firm That Secretly Paid Fusion GPS In 2016 - http://thefederalist.com/2017/10/29/obamas-campaign-gave-972000-law-firm-funneled-money-fusion-gps/
Nunes: I did not read material summarized in the memo - http://thehill.com/homenews/house/372119-nunes-admits-he-did-not-view-the-surveillance-warrant-applications-that-form
ACLU: The Word 'America' is Exclusionary to Illegal Immigrants - https://republicstandard.com/aclu-the-word-america-is-exclusionary-to-illegal-immigrants/
Border agents arrest DACA recipient in Texas for smuggling immigrants - http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/border-agents-arrest-daca-recipient-in-texas-for-smuggling-immigrants/article/2647966
California to auto-register drivers to vote, sparking fraud concerns - http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/01/23/new-california-policy-opens-door-to-illegal-immigrant-voting.html
Congress' Letter To Facebook And Twitter - https://democrats-intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/final_feinstein_schiff_1.23.18.pdf
#RemoveNunes Bots - https://twitter.com/MicroMystery/status/959227199114170374
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