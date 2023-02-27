Create New Account
THE DEADLY TOXIN LURKING IN YOUR WATER
High Hopes
Published Yesterday
Del BigTree at the HighWire


Feb 25, 2023


Years of peer-reviewed studies on the dangers of human exposure to fluoride should be enough to prove it isn’t a conspiracy. Activist and investigative journalist, Derrick Broze, describes the nearly decade long legal battle between multiple watchdog groups and the EPA to release the National Toxicology Program’s review that could blow the lid off serious dangers of fluoride toxicity in U.S. drinking water.


#DerrickBroze #Fluoride #ConspiracyTheory


POSTED: February 24, 2023


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ato0m-the-deadly-toxin-lurking-in-your-water.html


Keywords
healthepamedicinewaterdel bigtreehighwiredangersdrinkingderrick brozefluroidenational toxicology

