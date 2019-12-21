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A STORY FOR CHILDREN: JESUS AND THE LITTLE CAT
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20 views • December 21, 2019
I did this video some time ago and it is one of my favorites. It is based on a story I did for my Sunday School and Children's Church classes. The background characters are from my Tim Hoppers series of stories which I have not uploaded here yet but will in time. I hope that you will enjoy this short story and share it with the children in your life. By the way, it says written by Professor Dan Collins which is one of the pen names I used to use.
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