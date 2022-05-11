CIA Secret Stash of Snake Venom (BBC Horizon - Biology at War: A Plague in the Wind clip)

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Discovery of CIA secret stockpile of dangerous toxins, including snake venom. Horizon with an investigation of the sordid 40-year history of germ warfare, a history rich in allegation, inhumanity, cover-ups, perversion of justice and blatant use of unwitting civilian populations in the West for biological experimentation. Today military laboratories continue to work with deadly organisms like anthrax, plague and lassa fever. Is it 'defensive biology' as they claim, or offensive germ warfare in disguise? And now the latest techniques of genetic engineering for viruses and bacteria raise the spectre of even deadlier biological weapons. We could be perched on the brink of a new biological arms race - one that will include Third World countries, and even terrorist organisations. Fair Use Law
https://www.copyright.gov/fair-use/more-info.html
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/17/107
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0306312720947181
Full episode: https://www.brighteon.com/c7f2eecd-8afb-45eb-bad9-d5a67c0ce889