Biden: Trump Supporters “are extreme threat to our democracy—our freedom—our rights” | EP 3104-8AM





While speaking at a promotional event in Pennsylvania for his ‘Safer America Plan’ to “reduce gun crime,” Joe Biden veered off-script and mocked supporters of the Second Amendment.

“For those brave right-wing Americans who say [the 2nd amendment] is all about keeping America independent and safe. If you want to fight against the country, you need an F-15. You need something a little more than a gun,” rambled Biden.

“No, I’m not joking,” added Biden. “Think about this. Think about the rationale we use – that’s used to provide this. And who are they shooting at? They’re shooting at these guys behind me.”

One takeaway – and perhaps the only one – from this incoherent babble is that, somehow, Biden equates the desire to keep America “independent and safe” with wanting to fight against the country.





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