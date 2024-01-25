Shocking Comments - In 2022, the US State Dept wrote a Report on Ukraine - The same Ukraine they tell you is the guardian of "Freedom and Democracy"

In 2022, the US State Dept wrote a report on Ukraine. The same Ukraine they tell you is the guardian of "Freedom and Democracy"
It's contents are shocking
It details widespread corruption in all sectors of the State including the judiciary, killings and disappearances by the Security Services, repression of the media, violence against journalists, cruel and inhumane treatment of prisoners, arbitrary detention, widespread sexual exploitation and trafficking of children, violence against women, the banning of opposition political groups and oppression of free media.
This is where Billions of EU and US taxpayers' money is going. Remarkable.
