Shocking Comments - In 2022, the US State Dept wrote a Report on Ukraine - The same Ukraine they tell you is the guardian of "Freedom and Democracy"
Published 18 hours ago

In 2022, the US State Dept wrote a report on Ukraine. The same Ukraine they tell you is the guardian of "Freedom and Democracy" 


It's contents are shocking


It details widespread corruption in all sectors of the State including  the judiciary, killings and disappearances by the Security Services, repression of the media, violence against journalists, cruel and inhumane treatment of prisoners, arbitrary detention, widespread sexual  exploitation and trafficking of children, violence against women, the  banning of opposition political groups and oppression of free media. 

This is where Billions of EU and US taxpayers' money is going. Remarkable.

