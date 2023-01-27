These Some of the Main Culprits of Buried Emotions

You probably do this if you were often left alone with your emotions when you were younger… 👇

In this video, Hilary Jacobs Hendel, a Psychotherapist, Author, Blogger, and Speaker who focuses on anxiety, stress, depression, and trauma, explains how people develop the habit of burying their emotions.

According to Hilary, people learn to bury their emotions from societal messages from a very young age, especially when they are encouraged to put up a front. ⚠️

This conditioning can have GRAVE effects on the person, as they will most likely grow up unable to handle their emotions or know how to express how they feel properly. 🆘

Check out the website in my profile to learn more.