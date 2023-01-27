Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
These Some of the Main Culprits of Buried Emotions
1 view
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 10 days ago |

You probably do this if you were often left alone with your emotions when you were younger… 👇

In this video, Hilary Jacobs Hendel, a Psychotherapist, Author, Blogger, and Speaker who focuses on anxiety, stress, depression, and trauma, explains how people develop the habit of burying their emotions.

According to Hilary, people learn to bury their emotions from societal messages from a very young age, especially when they are encouraged to put up a front. ⚠️

This conditioning can have GRAVE effects on the person, as they will most likely grow up unable to handle their emotions or know how to express how they feel properly. 🆘

Check out the website in my profile to learn more.

Keywords
depressionstressanxietyemotionalhealing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket