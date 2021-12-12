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'VIRUS* Predictive Programming (MKultra) & Social Engineering Marathon... [12.12.2021]
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220 views • December 12, 2021
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
'This channel is dedicated to those that love truth and I speak contrary to the lying mockingbird news stations and preach the real Jesus that has been hidden from the world by the Roman Catholic Church.'
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
TruthFlix - 1692 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CznQTH6dLOOi/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthflix/
'This channel is dedicated to those that love truth and I speak contrary to the lying mockingbird news stations and preach the real Jesus that has been hidden from the world by the Roman Catholic Church.'
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
TruthFlix - 1692 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CznQTH6dLOOi/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthflix/
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