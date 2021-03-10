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🚨 CDC Update: Ready For The Zombie Apocalypse? DEPOPULATION PREDICTED | Candid Can Podcast
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123 views • March 10, 2021
Deagel Predicts Depopulation!!!
Breakdown in medical services?
Flesh-eating zombies on the rise?
What game is the CDC playing with the trust of Children, Parents and the Population?
References:
- https://www.patreon.com/posts/black-eye-club-38862416
- cdc.gov/cpr/zombie/index.htm
- csglobe.com/agenda-21-depopulation-95-world-2030/
- humansarefree.com/2015/10/the-un-2030-agenda-decoded-the-blueprint-for-global-enslavement.html
Christiano Can Music 🦄
~ http://fanlink.to/christianocan
Candid Can Podcast: ⚡
~ http://christianocan.com/Podcast
Next Level of Heart & Art Work
🙏 ~ http://smarturl.it/CanPatreon
#mr432hz #mrcancan #CandidCanPodcast
Breakdown in medical services?
Flesh-eating zombies on the rise?
What game is the CDC playing with the trust of Children, Parents and the Population?
References:
- https://www.patreon.com/posts/black-eye-club-38862416
- cdc.gov/cpr/zombie/index.htm
- csglobe.com/agenda-21-depopulation-95-world-2030/
- humansarefree.com/2015/10/the-un-2030-agenda-decoded-the-blueprint-for-global-enslavement.html
Christiano Can Music 🦄
~ http://fanlink.to/christianocan
Candid Can Podcast: ⚡
~ http://christianocan.com/Podcast
Next Level of Heart & Art Work
🙏 ~ http://smarturl.it/CanPatreon
#mr432hz #mrcancan #CandidCanPodcast
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