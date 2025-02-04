Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 48 | The Fight for Truth & Merit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two topics stood out with overwhelming engagement from our last discussion: free speech and the shift back to merit-based opportunities. Why do these issues resonate so deeply with so many people? Are identity-based policies replacing hard work and qualifications, and if so, what does that mean for the future of opportunity? In this week's episode, we’ll explore why free speech matters now more than ever, why so many people are pushing back against DEI and affirmative action, and what these debates reveal about the values people want to defend.
Flood Colorado Governor Jared Polis’ office with demands to pardon Tina Peters.
Contact info: Phone (303) 866-2471
Email: [email protected]
#FreeTinaPeters
