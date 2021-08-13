© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why No One Knows if Pandemic is Caused by Coronavirus or Flu
Follow
3
Share
Report
145 views • August 13, 2021
Dr. Andrew Kaufman delves deeply into what are called Koch’s postulates. Since the late 1800s, they have been the gold standard used to scientifically determine if an illness is caused by a specific pathogen. This may not be an exciting topic, but if you want to know whether coronavirus really is causing the illnesses and deaths attributed to it, you must understand Koch’s Postulates. Dr. Kaufman walks us through each of them, and examines the official lab reports that claim to have met their requirements. You will see the proof for yourself that not even one of the four postulates were satisfied. Let’s be clear on this. It means there is zero scientific support for the claim that coronavirus is the cause of ANY illnesses or deaths, and all of them could have been caused by other strains of viruses, including seasonal flu. 2020 Jun 8 - Source: TheFelseyFamily - https://youtu.be/z7ibaXq3iUA/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.