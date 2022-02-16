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How to Braid a Six-Braid Challah - Part 1
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10 views • February 16, 2022
Posted 15August2011 Jamie Geller:
Jamie Geller demonstrates how to make a Six-Braid Challah. You don't have to figure out a crazy sketch or remember is it right over left or the other way around. Keep this video saved as a favorite and come back every week to shape your gorgeous challah with Jamie and friends.
Jamie Geller demonstrates how to make a Six-Braid Challah. You don't have to figure out a crazy sketch or remember is it right over left or the other way around. Keep this video saved as a favorite and come back every week to shape your gorgeous challah with Jamie and friends.
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