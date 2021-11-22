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Americans Are WAKING UP on COVID Coercion, Says Del Bigtree
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322 views • November 22, 2021
The American people are waking up and resisting the establishment’s propaganda and coercion onslaught when it comes to experimental COVID injections and other topics, says Highwire host and medical expert Del Bigtree in this interview with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman from the Red Pill Expo. Citing data suggesting that close to half of Americans have resisted the injection so far, Bigtree said the awakening is spreading at a rapidly across the United States and the world. He also says the COVID vaccines are the tip of the spear of the establishment’s agenda to completely control, social-credit systems, and more. Thus, the shots and the agenda must be resisted by everyone—even those who took the vax.
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