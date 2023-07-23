Create New Account
Powerful Energy Update: Channeling the Connection - Brace for Intense Emotions!
Bonnie Vent
Published 15 hours ago

Bonnie Vent is a medium, channeler and digital artist We would like to speak about the next phase. Letting go of the old and taking a leap of faith to something unfamiliar will cause highly emotional responses. They will flow through and around you. Little things can trigger big responses. Let the emotions happen. Do not try to suppress them, but also notice how they change when you make positive self-care changes. The outside world will remain chaotic, but that does not mean that you need to follow the same patterning provided to the masses. Where ever the masses are going, stop, take pause and check to see if the opposite direction holds more energy balance for you. 

