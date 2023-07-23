Powerful Energy Update: Channeling the Connection - Brace for Intense Emotions!

Bonnie Vent is a medium, channeler and digital artist We would like to speak about the next phase. Letting go of the old and taking a leap of faith to something unfamiliar will cause highly emotional responses. They will flow through and around you. Little things can trigger big responses. Let the emotions happen. Do not try to suppress them, but also notice how they change when you make positive self-care changes. The outside world will remain chaotic, but that does not mean that you need to follow the same patterning provided to the masses. Where ever the masses are going, stop, take pause and check to see if the opposite direction holds more energy balance for you. NEW MERCH in the Etsy shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/BonnieVentArtStore

Please go to my website to subscribe for updates:

https://www.BonnieVent.com

Bonnie Vent’s Official website

https://www.BonnieVent.com

Art pieces that appear in the video and more



https://www.BonnieVent.com/shop

Special sizes, mediums, frames, international shipping https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/bonnie-vent

Book a private reading

https://www.BonnieVent.com/shop

Facebook link to show page:



https://www.facebook.com/BonnieVentShow/

Facebook link to discussion group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheConnectionCommunity/

DVD and VODs https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVent

Videos T-Shirts by Amazon https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVentshirts



