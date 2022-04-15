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El Secreto de Putin
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46 views • April 15, 2022
Examinamos la teoría no-tan-descabellada de que Putin fue reemplazado en algún momento de su mandato, pensamos que sucedió después del 2012, en donde se pueden notar características fisiológicas enormemente diferentes en los análisis comparativos del Putin de antes del 2012 y el Putin del 2022.
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