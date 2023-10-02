WOW: Jonathan Turley is "surprised" to see Trump on camera in the courtroom.

Jonathan Turley is "surprised" to see Trump on camera in the courtroom.
"People looking at this picture right now will be either filled with rage or thrilled and that's a problem. They're insisting this trial occur during an election. Many people find it troubling."
Robby Starbuck:
Wow. This video from inside the courtroom speaks volumes. Watch NY AG Leticia James stare at Trump. She looks like an obsessive creep. Then watch the Judge smile for his moment in the sun. These people are deranged, Marxist tyrants.
@robbystarbuck
https://x.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1708853002289688855?s=20
