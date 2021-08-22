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Proof masks don't work
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325 views • August 22, 2021
It's like trying to kill a fly with a chain linked fence fly-swatter. We are being faked out by the dumbest solution. The level 1 face masks cannot stop a level 3 pathogen. When Fauci wants you to wear two masks to protect yourself - He is lying to your face.
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