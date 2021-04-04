The Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke 24:1-12

The Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ According to LukeSession 5 - LUKE 24:1-12RESURRECTED – Jesus Is The Resurrected Savior And Lord.LIFEWAY | ADULT STUDY | SPRING 2021Some questions carry more weight than others. One of the weightiest questions is this: What do you believe about Jesus' empty tomb? If Jesus really arose from the dead, we have to come to terms with all He said. Scripture is clear; Jesus is the resurrected Savior and Lord. Ultimately, the empty tomb gives us hope for the future-now and in eternity. If Jesus had not risen, none of us would have any hope at all. -now and in What difference does Jesus' resurrection make in your life today'?