Cancel Culture, Flat Earth, 9/11, David Icke, Pedocracy, Trans, Port Arthur, Military, Assassination

SR 2025-05-01 Dark Screens

Topic list:

* “Cancel culture”?

* Is “Flat Earth” simply another “divide and conquer” waste of time?

* Effectiveness within the tiny community of those that point towards Rome.

* Tony Moon Gambino outs who REALLY took down the WTC.

* Jeff Bezos’ female astro-nots: 6 ___’s in a robot ___.

* Is “social media influencer” Ninja Alex a “Talmudist Khazar”? Johnny on Dispensationalism.

* Lawrence says Johnny is right on David Icke, gives more detail.

* Why Jeffrey Epstein is STILL a household name.

* John DeCamp and the “FRANKLIN Cover-Up”.

* The truth behind the “dark screen” defaults.

* Chris White, “Zeitgeist” and “Acharya S.”

* BREITBART: Transjenga Tessla Terrorist Time-off for Transition!!!

* Port Arthur survivor on Martin Bryant.

* Fort McCoy’s laughably unprofessional far-Left Hispanic (Roman Catholic?) dual-named female “Commander”.

* “Social media influencer” Harry Sisson.

* Johnny critiques Lee Merritt.

* James Anthony Traficant, Junior: killed by his tractor on 27 September.

* Is “Irish” synonymous with “Catholic”? Should all good Irish despise Oliver Cromwell?

