Cancel Culture, Flat Earth, 9/11, David Icke, Pedocracy, Trans, Port Arthur, Military, Assassination

SR 2025-05-01 Dark Screens
Topic list:
* “Cancel culture”?
* Is “Flat Earth” simply another “divide and conquer” waste of time?
* Effectiveness within the tiny community of those that point towards Rome.
* Tony Moon Gambino outs who REALLY took down the WTC.
* Jeff Bezos’ female astro-nots: 6 ___’s in a robot ___.
* Is “social media influencer” Ninja Alex a “Talmudist Khazar”? Johnny on Dispensationalism.
* Lawrence says Johnny is right on David Icke, gives more detail.
* Why Jeffrey Epstein is STILL a household name.
* John DeCamp and the “FRANKLIN Cover-Up”.
* The truth behind the “dark screen” defaults.
* Chris White, “Zeitgeist” and “Acharya S.”
* BREITBART: Transjenga Tessla Terrorist Time-off for Transition!!!
* Port Arthur survivor on Martin Bryant.
* Fort McCoy’s laughably unprofessional far-Left Hispanic (Roman Catholic?) dual-named female “Commander”.
* “Social media influencer” Harry Sisson.
* Johnny critiques Lee Merritt.
* James Anthony Traficant, Junior: killed by his tractor on 27 September.
* Is “Irish” synonymous with “Catholic”? Should all good Irish despise Oliver Cromwell?
