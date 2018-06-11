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11/6/18 #WALKAWAY: WE, The People, VOTED!! Will The De_p State Steal it? #COWARDCOUNTYFRAUD
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12 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
11/06/18: Florida is the poster child of election-fraud-possible! Roger Stone says: "All eyes are on Broward County," which is the Effie-center of the Nation plus the Mossad-center of operations in the USA, just next door to the largest installation of the CIA outside of Virginia.
Please check out the excellent update by American Intelligence Media on the non-USA 3rd party encryption for the digital voting in 45 states:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2dZ4q6JdQM&;t=1213s
Please watch the report by Dave Janda on the prosecution of election fraud in Georgia, SC and other states under President Trump's EO issued on 10/12/18:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Or1MjLGfa80
S_ndy Ho_kers pay for the coffee of Squirrel Hill Sabbath attendees:
https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/pennsylvania/articles/2018-11-03/about-100-gather-for-healing-service-outside-synagogue
George P Bush attends the Israel Bonds Boot Camp:
https://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Israel-Bonds-new-leadership-Continuing-the-legacy-534677
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! The contest for best #WALKAWAY #REDPILL midterm election activism is still underway! Until midnight Pacific time, you can put your story in the comments below to be considered for winning a bottle of C60 Purple Power!
Thanks to everyone for Voting! WE need to vote in order to A. know the fraud! and B. to WIN!!
Thanks to C60 Purple Power for supporting the Voter Contest!!
Here is the PV link! Please support Project Veritas!
Https://www.projectveritas.com
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! This is a critical weekend for freedom and the future of America and defeating the globalist prison planet agenda— together, We, the People, can do it!! WE ARE FREE!
If you would like to support YAFTV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
/Thanks for your support Freedom Lovers!!! WWG1WGA!!
11/06/18: Florida is the poster child of election-fraud-possible! Roger Stone says: "All eyes are on Broward County," which is the Effie-center of the Nation plus the Mossad-center of operations in the USA, just next door to the largest installation of the CIA outside of Virginia.
Please check out the excellent update by American Intelligence Media on the non-USA 3rd party encryption for the digital voting in 45 states:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2dZ4q6JdQM&;t=1213s
Please watch the report by Dave Janda on the prosecution of election fraud in Georgia, SC and other states under President Trump's EO issued on 10/12/18:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Or1MjLGfa80
S_ndy Ho_kers pay for the coffee of Squirrel Hill Sabbath attendees:
https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/pennsylvania/articles/2018-11-03/about-100-gather-for-healing-service-outside-synagogue
George P Bush attends the Israel Bonds Boot Camp:
https://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Israel-Bonds-new-leadership-Continuing-the-legacy-534677
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! The contest for best #WALKAWAY #REDPILL midterm election activism is still underway! Until midnight Pacific time, you can put your story in the comments below to be considered for winning a bottle of C60 Purple Power!
Thanks to everyone for Voting! WE need to vote in order to A. know the fraud! and B. to WIN!!
Thanks to C60 Purple Power for supporting the Voter Contest!!
Here is the PV link! Please support Project Veritas!
Https://www.projectveritas.com
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! This is a critical weekend for freedom and the future of America and defeating the globalist prison planet agenda— together, We, the People, can do it!! WE ARE FREE!
If you would like to support YAFTV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
/Thanks for your support Freedom Lovers!!! WWG1WGA!!
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